ICE First Look At Mortgage Performance: Continued Improvement In April Leads To Fewest Serious Delinquencies In 18+ Years

- The national delinquency rate fell to 3.09% in April – its second lowest level on record behind only March 2023’s record low of 2.92% – marking a 22 basis point (bps) improvement from the same time last year
- Serious delinquencies (loans 90+ days past due but not in active foreclosure) improved to their best level since August 2005, down -17K (-4.0%) from March and -84K (-16.8%) year over year
- The number of borrowers a single payment past due dropped by 30K to hit an 8-month low, while 60-day delinquencies fell 6K to their lowest level in 10 months
- The inflow of new 30-day lates along with rolls to later stages of delinquency improved from March, while cures were down among both early and late stage delinquencies
- Foreclosure starts declined -0.8% from March, pushing the number of loans in active foreclosure to its lowest level since January 2022 – some 30% below (-84K) pre-pandemic levels
- Though the 5.9K foreclosure sales completed nationally in April represented a 1.5% month-over-month increase, they remain at roughly half pre-pandemic norms
- Prepayment activity rose to its highest level since August 2023 due to a seasonal upswing in home sales, despite consumers still facing rate-driven affordability and refinance headwinds
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, reports the following “first look” at April 2024 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.
Data as of April 30, 2024
|
Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.09%
|
Month-over-month change: -3.28%
|
Year-over-year change: -6.63%
|
|
Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.37%
|
Month-over-month change: -3.31%
|
Year-over-year change: -16.42%
|
|
Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 26,000
|
Month-over-month change -0.83%
|
Year-over-year change: 4.01%
|
|
Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.52%
|
Month-over-month change: 8.39%
|
Year-over-year change: 18.83%
|
|
Foreclosure sales: 5,900
|
Month-over-month change: 1.55%
|
Year-over-year change: - 7.87%
|
|
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,658,000
|
Month-over-month change: -53,000
|
Year-over-year change: -88,000
|
|
Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 417,000
|
Month-over-month change: -17,000
|
Year-over-year change: -84,000
|
|
Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 199,000
|
Month-over-month change: -6,000
|
Year-over-year change: -35,000
|
|
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 1,857,000
|
Month-over-month change: -59,000
|
Year-over-year change: -123,000
|
Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
|
Mississippi:
|
7.48%
|
Louisiana:
|
7.24%
|
Alabama:
|
5.38%
|
West Virginia:
|
4.81%
|
Arkansas:
|
4.79%
|
|
|
Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
|
Oregon:
|
2.02%
|
Montana:
|
1.94%
|
Idaho:
|
1.92%
|
Washington:
|
1.89%
|
Colorado:
|
1.80%
|
Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage
|
Mississippi:
|
1.92%
|
Louisiana:
|
1.71%
|
Alabama:
|
1.42%
|
Arkansas:
|
1.21%
|
Georgia:
|
1.10%
|
Top 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage
|
New Hampshire:
|
-16.06%
|
Alaska:
|
-14.35%
|
Rhode Island:
|
-13.46%
|
District of Columbia:
|
-13.36%
|
Kentucky:
|
- 13.03%
|
|
|
Bottom 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage
|
South Dakota:
|
0.37%
|
Louisiana:
|
0.08%
|
Arizona:
|
-0.12%
|
Arkansas:
|
-0.83%
|
Tennessee:
|
-1.56%
|
|
|
*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.
|
Notes:
|
1) Totals are extrapolated based on ICE’s McDash loan-level database of mortgage assets.
|
2) All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts and sales, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.
The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.icemortgagetechnology.com/resources/data-reports by June 3, 2024.
For more information about gaining access to ICE’s loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.