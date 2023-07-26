ICE Expands UN SDG Offering For Corporate Bonds And Equities - ICE UN SDG Data Set Now Available For Corporates As Well As Municipal Bonds

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced a collaboration with Util, the award-winning provider of evidence-based sustainability data, to expand its UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) data offering for corporate bonds and equities.

As demand for impact investing continues to grow, the UN SDGs serve as one key framework of measuring impact for investors. To support clients with their sustainable investment strategies, ICE offers a UN SDG-aligned data set, which now includes corporate bonds and equities in addition to municipal bonds.

"As we continue to see growing interest in impact-oriented solutions from our clients, we are pleased to work with Util to expand our offering of UN SDG data and scores to more asset classes, now including corporate bonds and equities," said Larry Lawrence, Head of Sustainable Finance Products at ICE. "With this collaboration, we can provide our clients with revenue-aligned impact metrics and extensive fixed income coverage of 50,000 companies and 1.2 million securities to better inform their impact-driven investment decisions.”

As part of the agreement, Util will leverage ICE’s extensive security to entity linkage capabilities to map Util’s granular data covering 50,000 public companies to ICE’s database of 1.2 million fixed income securities. The integration of ICE’s linkage capabilities with Util’s data can help clients further identify positive impact investment opportunities as well as measure the impact of a company’s products and services.

“We are pleased to work with ICE to launch our SDG for Fixed Income product, which brings together Util’s SDG impact metrics with ICE’s extensive fixed income data,” said Mike Goynes, CTO at Util. “By utilizing ICE’s industry-leading fixed income linkage capabilities, we are well positioned to provide our clients with the resources to assess the broader impact of their investments.”

ICE continues to expand its suite of climate and sustainability data solutions for multi-asset class investors globally. ICE’s Sustainable Finance offering includes a suite of climate risk data, social impact data, and UN SDG data for corporates and municipal bonds, with plans to expand its UN SDG offering for sovereigns in the near future.

For more information on ICE’s Sustainable Finance data offerings, please visit: https://www.ice.com/data-services/sustainable-finance-data.