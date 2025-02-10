ICE Expands Intraday Pricing And Analytics Offering For Canadian Fixed Income Markets With CanDeal DNA

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced the launch of intraday price updates and bond analytics data for Canadian fixed income securities through an agreement with CanDeal DNA, a premier source for Canadian fixed income and OTC derivatives pricing and analytics data.

This new offering enhances ICE’s existing suite of pricing and reference data for fixed income asset classes, including Canadian fixed income securities. ICE can now provide pricing, spreads and standard analytics fields updating at hourly intervals from 8AM to 5PM (ET).

“By working with CanDeal, we’re able to enhance our offering with hourly updates for Canadian fixed income markets, a major value-add for our clients,” said Chris Edmonds, President, Fixed Income & Data Services, at ICE. “Not only are we investing in quality data, but we’re also building upon our robust coverage to help enable our clients to make more informed investment decisions and better manage risk, with access to comprehensive and timely market data.”

Through this collaboration, ICE can now offer both intraday and end-of-day reference prices for over 80,000 Canadian fixed income securities via the CanDeal DNA Reference Pricing Service. This expanded frequency can provide ICE’s customers with a high-resolution view into intraday price volatility and relevant decision-making insights.

“This integration allows us to offer market participants more timely price discovery and insights by security and sector to support their strategies in Canadian fixed income,” said Robin Hanlon, Head of Strategic Partnerships at CanDeal DNA. “We’re excited to continue our relationship with ICE, providing their clients with quality prices and analytics for CAD-denominated fixed income securities.”

This latest expansion is a key addition to ICE’s suite of pricing and analytics products, designed to support intraday, real-time decision making and help provide clients with greater flexibility and precision in their day-to-day processes.

For more information about ICE’s pricing and analytics offering, visit: https://www.ice.com/market-data/pricing-and-analytics