ICE Expands Geospatial Platform To Include 20,000 Global Corporates And Sovereigns - Solution Leverages Granular Data For More Than 1.6 Billion Buildings Globally

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced the launch of the ICE Global Climate Risk Solution, an expansion of its geospatial platform for corporates and sovereigns to cover assets globally. This solution leverages building footprint data for over 1.6 billion buildings worldwide to deliver scenario-aligned, forward-looking risk scores and physical and transition climate risk metrics.

The ICE Global Climate Risk Solution can enable clients to assess climate-related risks across a broad range of asset classes by combining physical risk data, including exposure to 8 key hazards such as wildfires, floods, and hurricanes, with emissions and climate targets data. The solution now includes coverage for over 3 million corporate asset locations, with plans to expand to 9 million, providing detailed building-level analysis. With climate risk scores for over 20,000 global corporates and sovereigns and ICE’s Hazard Watch feature for monitoring emerging climate risks, this solution offers a unified approach to evaluating climate risks.

“We’re excited to bring our advanced geospatial and climate analytics to a wider global audience, helping investors understand where and how climate risks could impact their financial investments,” said Larry Lawrence, Head of ICE Climate. “By mapping climate hazards like flooding and wildfires to specific locations and linking them with granular-level data, we are providing investors with greater transparency into both risks and opportunities within their portfolios.”

The ICE Global Climate Risk Solution provides forward-looking climate risk insights that can help clients translate risks posed by climate events into financially relevant metrics, informing investment decisions and supporting regulatory reporting. With scenario-aligned metrics and access to building-level data, clients can evaluate how physical risks, such as extreme weather events, could affect assets and portfolios over time. Together, ICE’s transition risk data, including emissions footprints and climate targets, and physical risk scores can provide customers with a comprehensive view of their climate exposure.

This global expansion furthers ICE’s commitment to providing innovative data solutions that can help clients price and value assets by linking the financial implications of extreme weather events and climate risks to investment decision-making and risk management.

For more information, visit https://www.ice.com/insights/sustainable-finance/physical-climate-hazards-a-growing-risk-for-financial-markets