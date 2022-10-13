ICE Data Services Named Market Data Vendor Of The Year In Asia Pacific Region By Asia Risk - Reflects Strong Growth In ICE’s Indices, Sustainable Finance Data And ICE Global Network Offerings In Asia

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that Asia Risk has selected ICE Data Services as Market Data Vendor of the Year in the Asia Pacific region. This award comes after significant enhancements to ICE’s indices, sustainable finance data and ICE Global Network offerings in Asia.

“Asia remains a key area of focus for us. We are pleased to see that our early investments are delivering meaningful results for our customers,” said Amanda Hindlian, President of Fixed Income and Data Services at ICE. “This award underscores the tremendous progress we’ve made throughout the region as clients leverage our data to garner greater transparency as they invest and manage risk in evolving markets.”

ICE offers a broad range of data and analytics, indices and global networking services for market participants throughout Asia. Some of the recent updates in the region include:

ICE’s index business has experienced tremendous growth in the Asia Pacific region, with assets under management (AUM) for ETFs listed on Asian exchanges tracking ICE’s indices nearly quadrupling between 2018 and the end of 2021. In Taiwan alone, there are now 43 ETFs benchmarked to ICE indices, representing approximately $15.7 billion in AUM.

ICE continues to expand its sustainable finance offering and recently launched governance policy scores for U.S. municipal bonds and enhanced details for the company’s impact bond data, including use of proceeds and pre- and post-issuance details. Expanded ESG and carbon emission coverage for additional Asian corporates and sovereign entities is planned this quarter.

ICE recently expanded its Consolidated Feed offerings in the region with the launch of plug-and-play connectivity to managed data feeds in Taiwan. This new service leverages the ICE Consolidated Feed, which aggregates cross-asset content from over 600 global sources, including exchanges and over-the-counter venues.

ICE Global Network recently launched a global procurement and managed services solution that will provide customers with end-to-end hosting, hardware procurement, management and support through one single ICE Global Network solution. Additional updates to ICE Global Network’s capabilities, including cloud offerings, are planned this quarter.

“As we continue to talk with customers throughout the region, we remain focused on providing the services they need to build their businesses and execute their strategies,” said Magnus Cattan, Head of ICE Fixed Income and Data Services in APAC. “Our deep combined experience in both markets and data uniquely positions us to deliver mission-critical data and analytics solutions that our customers need.”

The Asia Risk Awards are one of the most prestigious awards for firms and individuals involved in Asia's derivatives markets and in risk management. The Asia Risk Awards recognize solutions providers that serve financial services firms in meaningful and innovative ways.

ICE Data Services offers end-to-end solutions for information, analytics, index services and connectivity with a range of proprietary data tools for global markets across fixed income, equities, commodities, FX and options. For more information about ICE Data Services, please visit: https://www.theice.com/data.

