ICE Climate Data Available Via The Investortools Platform Enhances Climate Risk Analysis For Fixed Income Investors

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, and Investortools, Inc., a leading provider of fixed-income software solutions supporting over $1 trillion in AUM, today announced that ICE Climate data is now available on the Investortools’ platform.

Through this collaboration, ICE’s municipal-level climate risk data will be integrated into Investortools’ Perform system, offering clients direct access to advanced risk indicators for use in credit research, portfolio management, trade compliance, and performance reporting. ICE and Investortools are working together to provide tools that enhance transparency and support long-term risk assessment in the fixed income markets.

“By integrating our climate risk data into the Investortools ecosystem, we’re simplifying the process for credit analysts and portfolio managers to access location-specific risk metrics when and where they need them,” said Larry Lawrence, Head of ICE Climate. “We’re excited to expand the reach of our data and provide a more efficient path for clients to incorporate climate risk insights into their investment decisions.”

As part of the integration, users will have access to key indicators such as forward-looking physical climate risk scores and value-at-risk metrics for flood, hurricane, wildfire, and drought. Additional metrics include emissions and economic exposure data, providing a comprehensive view of climate-related risk to help support more informed investment decisions.

“By bringing ICE Climate data into the platform, we’re enabling our users to apply climate risk intelligence directly to their existing investment workflows,” said Mike Green, Co-CEO and Chief Operating Officer of Investortools. “This integration supports consistent, data-driven analysis across research, risk management, and portfolio teams.”

The integration of ICE’s climate data into Investortools builds on the existing collaboration between the two companies, which already includes connectivity with ICE Bonds’ BondPoint and TMC execution platforms and access to ICE BofA Indices via the Investortools Dealer Network (IDN). With this addition, Investortools users can now incorporate ICE Bonds’ municipal market data, ICE’s Continuous Evaluated Pricing (CEP™) for fixed income securities, and comprehensive climate risk data into their processes.

ICE provides comprehensive data solutions that can help enhance market insights, manage risks, and uncover investment opportunities. ICE Climate’s high-resolution geospatial platform maps climate, event, and economic data to financial assets, offering tailored views into short-term risk from extreme weather events, forward-looking climate risks, and other economic trends.

For more information on ICE Climate, please visit: https://www.ice.com/climate.