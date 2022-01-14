ICE: Boston Omaha Completes Listing Transfer To The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, announced that Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOMN) has completed its listing transfer and will begin trading today as an NYSE-listed company.
Boston Omaha will now be able to leverage all of the advantages of membership in the NYSE community, which include the Exchange’s unique market model combining cutting-edge technology with accountability and human judgment. Membership also brings an unmatched network of CEOs and business leaders, made up of 2,400 of the world’s largest and most innovative companies, the incomparable brand visibility that stems from an Exchange listing and core investor relations services.
“Boston Omaha’s businesses have increasingly become related to building, owning and operating American infrastructure. Overwhelmingly, businesses that build or purchase similar real assets have chosen the NYSE and that’s the best home for Boston Omaha as well,” said Alex B. Rozek, Co-Chairman, Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Co-President, Boston Omaha Corporation.
“We are excited to welcome Boston Omaha, with its primary focus on real estate, infrastructure and services, as it becomes the newest member of our NYSE community,” said John Tuttle, Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer, NYSE Group.
Nearly 300 companies have switched their listings to the NYSE since 2000, representing more than $1 trillion in current market value.