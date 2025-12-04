ICE Appointed By UK Government To Host UK’s Emissions Trading Scheme Auctions Through 2028

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, and home to the world’s most liquid energy and environmental markets, today announced that the UK Department for Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ) has re-appointed ICE to host UK Allowance (UKA) auctions for the UK's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) through 2028.

In addition, ICE has published the 2026 UKA auction calendar here: www.ice.com/emissions/auctions/uk-emission-allowances.

ICE has hosted carbon auctions on behalf of the UK Government since 2012. ICE conducted Phase III EUA auctions on behalf of the UK Government from 2012 to 2021 and has conducted UKA auctions on behalf of the UK Government since the UK emissions trading scheme began in 2021.

“Market-based mechanisms like carbon cap and trade programs are critical in allowing policy makers to control the quantity of carbon to align with their environmental commitments, price emissions and decarbonise in the most cost-effective way,” said Gordon Bennett, Managing Director of Utility Markets at ICE. “The UK ETS is a successful, market driven program and we are pleased to continue to host carbon auctions on behalf of the UK Government.”

UKAs are one part of ICE’s global environmental markets where ICE has been a leader for over two decades, offering the most liquid futures markets to trade emission allowances under the EU Emissions Trading System, California Cap and Trade Program, Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and the Washington Cap and Invest Program.

To take part in UKA auctions, please contact: sales-environmental@ice.com.