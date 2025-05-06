ICE And OPEN Introduce New Benchmark For Tracking 20 U.S. Venture-Backed Unicorns

NYSE® OPEN VC Unicorn® 20 Index provides focused exposure to 20 large U.S.-based Unicorns

Built using a liquidity-screened, valuation-weightedmethodology for pre-IPO companies

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, and OPEN, a pioneer in private market indexing, today announced the launch of the NYSE® OPEN VC Unicorn® 20 Index (NYOV20L), a new benchmark designed to track the performance of 20 of the largest U.S.-based, privately held, venture-backed Unicorn companies.

This new index expands upon the success of the NYSE® OPEN Venture Capital Unicorn® Index (NYSEOVC) by offering a focused, liquidity-screened basket of the highest-valued private companies. The NYSE® OPEN VC Unicorn® 20 Index aims to provide investors with enhanced transparency into the largest and most dynamic companies driving innovation across sectors such as artificial intelligence, technology, fintech and aerospace.

“We are excited to continue providing transparency in private markets with the NYSE® OPEN VC Unicorn® 20 Index,” said David Shapiro, CEO at OPEN. “With this new focused index, investors can track the performance of a more liquid and sought-after basket of pre-IPO companies through a rules-based, valuation-driven approach.”

The index utilizes OPEN’s proprietary pricing and liquidity scoring models to select 20 U.S.-headquartered Unicorns that meet rigorous valuation and liquidity criteria. ICE Data Indices serves as the administrator and calculation agent for the NYSE® OPEN VC Unicorn® 20 Index.

“We’re pleased to work with OPEN as they launch this new index, which offers insights into the growth we’re seeing across venture-backed, pre-IPO companies,” said Preston Peacock, Head of ICE Data Indices. “OPEN’s indices give investors unique insights into private markets and are a great complement to our family of indices, which cover a broad range of asset classes including global equities, fixed income, commodities and thematic investments.”

“Unicorns” are privately held start-up companies with valuations exceeding $1 billion. OPEN and ICE aim to empower investors with better access to information on the next generation of innovation through data-driven, quality indices.

For more information about the NYSE® OPEN VC Unicorn® 20 Index, please visit www.openvc.com. The index methodology is available on the ICE Index Platform at indices.ice.com.

About OPEN

OPEN is bringing the revolution of index investing to late-stage venture capital, enabling better access to the world’s most innovative private Unicorns. Our mission is to offer access to venture capital with low-fee, institutional-grade products. For more information, visit www.openvc.com.