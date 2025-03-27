ICE And Circle Sign MOU To Explore Product Innovation Based On Circle’s USDC And USYC Digital Assets

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, and Circle Internet Group, Inc., a global financial technology company and stablecoin market leader, today announced an agreement whereby ICE plans to explore using Circle’s stablecoin USDC, as well as tokenized money market offering US Yield Coin (USYC), to develop new products and solutions for its customers.

“ICE’s reputation and global network across markets offer a unique pathway for Circle to integrate USDC into major new use cases, and we are thrilled for the opportunity to innovate together,” said Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder and CEO of Circle.

Lynn Martin, President of the New York Stock Exchange, said, “We believe Circle’s stablecoins and tokenized digital currencies can play a larger role in capital markets as digital currencies become more trusted by market participants as an acceptable equivalent to the US Dollar. We are excited to explore the potential use cases for USDC and USYC across ICE’s markets.”

Circle’s USDC is a fully reserved stablecoin, otherwise known as a digital dollar, and is designed to maintain price equivalence to the US dollar. According to Circle, as of March 26, 2025, over $60 billion of USDC is in circulation. USDC reserves are backed by highly liquid cash and cash-equivalent assets making USDC redeemable 1:1 for US dollars.

The majority of the USDC reserve is invested in the Circle Reserve Fund (USDXX), an SEC-registered 2a-7 government money market fund. Launched in 2018, USDC is now accessible to approximately 600 million end-user wallet products, supporting a range of use cases from crypto capital markets activities to dollar store of value, and payments applications.

Under the MoU, Circle and ICE plan to collaborate to explore applications for using Circle’s stablecoins and other product offerings within ICE’s derivatives exchanges, clearinghouses, data services, and other markets, to deliver innovation and build new markets and product offerings based on Circle’s products.