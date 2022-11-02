iBroker Joins Spectrum Markets As Newest European Member

Online specialised derivatives broker will shortly enable retail investors in Spain and Italy to trade leveraged instruments on the regulated trading venue

Trading will be 24 hours a day, five days a week, with pan-European volume consolidated in a single order book

Significant potential exists for securitised derivatives in the Spanish market





Spectrum Markets, the pan-European trading venue for securitised derivatives, announced today it is welcoming iBroker, the Spanish online multi-product broker specialising in derivatives, as its newest member. The broker will extend its current offering to include securitised derivatives, with retail investor clients in Spain and Italy able to trade these via Spectrum.

On joining Spectrum, iBroker will start by adding Turbos to its existing product range, which includes US and European listed derivatives (futures and options) as well as OTC products (CFDs and FX). Investors will be able to trade these 24 hours a day five days a week with the aid of the firm’s state-of-the-art integrated platforms, including web-based, phone and tablet apps, and advanced integrations with third party charting tools like TradingView or Visual Chart.

Because Spectrum uses an innovative, single pan-European ISIN for each instrument listed on the venue, all iBroker’s trading volume executed on Spectrum across Spain and Italy will be consolidated in one international order book, giving its investors access to a deeper liquidity pool. Transactions will be settled via Euronext Securities Milan using existing connectivity, making it easy for iBroker to access Spectrum’s plug-and-play trading infrastructure.

“With their emphasis on providing investors a safe, simple and transparent financial markets experience, and their focus on modern, digital technology, iBroker is a natural partner for us, so we are delighted to be welcoming them to the venue,” says Nicky Maan, Spectrum Markets CEO.

“The Spanish market for securitised derivatives has been languishing for far too long, due in large part to inefficiency and high costs, penalising retail investors unnecessarily. I’m proud that Spectrum is helping to tackle these issues and give investors more tools to trade international markets,” he adds.

“Our partnership with Spectrum Markets has enabled us to easily and cost-effectively extend our offering simultaneously in both Spain and Italy to include securitised derivatives, a new type of product for us that we believe is well suited to the preferences of our clients,” explains Enrique Marti, iBroker CEO.

“We see a lot of potential for securitised derivatives in Spain, particularly following the work Spectrum has done to address the market. We are looking forward to building the market alongside Spectrum, creating more opportunities for trading.”