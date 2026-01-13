Ian Stirling Joins Streets Consulting As Deputy CEO - Global Growth And Transformation Leader Appointed To Steer Consultancy Into Its Next Phase

Streets Consulting, the FinTech growth consultancy, today announced the strategic appointment of Ian Stirling as Deputy CEO. He joins the firm to drive the next phase of commercial success as the business focuses on helping startups, scaleups, global organisations and industry associations with complex growth and transformation initiatives.

Ian is a recognised global leader in business development, marketing and communications with a proven track record of driving brand equity, market expansion and growth across Web3.0, FinTech, financial services, and technology sectors. He has extensive experience in shaping and delivering both business and digital transformation initiatives, having successfully managed risk and reputation across EMEA, Asia, and the Americas for more than 25 years. His background includes advising C-suite and Boards, leading high-impact go-to-market campaigns, and working within institutional finance, digital assets, and blockchain communities. He combines the rigour of blue-chip financial institutions with the agility and innovation of start-ups and scale-ups, having held senior positions at UBS Global Wealth Management, OSL Group (Hong Kong’s first licensed digital asset platform), CTH Group and more.

The appointment comes at an exciting time for the business. Streets Consulting celebrated 18 years last December and is led by a strong, diverse management team of domain experts in areas ranging from senior strategy to execution and contemporary AI marketing. Client campaigns are led by practice leads covering capital markets, investment management, payments, regtech, wealthtech, crypto, tokenisation, digital assets, ESG, sustainability and impact investing, technology, AI and professional services.

As Deputy CEO, Ian will leverage his strong commercial and leadership pedigree to work with the management team and take advantage of new opportunities, as the business continues to go from strength to strength.

Commenting on Ian Stirling’s appointment, Founder & CEO of Streets Consulting, Julia Streets said:

“I am delighted to welcome Ian to the leadership table. His impressive international experience across global organisations, scale-ups and agencies makes him the perfect partner to take the business into its next phase of growth.

“We are entering an exciting new chapter for the company. Having founded and led Streets Consulting for the last 18 years, it is time to place the day-to-day running of the business into Ian’s experienced and trusted hands. I will continue to add client counsel and governance oversight, at the same time as building my senior executive coaching and skills development practice. This includes softskilllingit.com, a business I recently founded to equip leaders of today and tomorrow with the critical human skills necessary in an AI-driven world.

“I know that Streets Consulting, our clients and our team will hugely benefit from Ian’s vision for the future, his energy, experience, passion and strategic and commercial leadership. I have every confidence in his success and am excited for what comes next.”

Ian Stirling, Deputy CEO, Streets Consulting, commented: “I have long been impressed by the Streets Consulting team and the quality and impact of their work. What truly sets the firm apart is the powerful combination of deep domain expertise, excellent strategic and execution capabilities and a commitment to skills development in pursuit of client success. These are the values I have been passionate about throughout my 25+ year career across various senior marketing, communications and management functions.

“As the firm enters its next phase of maturity, I’m excited to bring my expertise, ideas and energy to help our clients navigate their complex transformation milestones and achieve their growth ambitions.”