Hynion Lists On Euronext Growth - NOK 60 Million Raised – Market Capitalisation Of NOK 140 Million

Euronext today congratulates Hynion on its listing on Euronext Growth Oslo (ticker code: HYN).
Hynion is a hydrogen fuel company mainly dealing in the business of selling hydrogen fuel through company-owned hydrogen stations.
The company recently raised NOK 60 million through the issue of new shares. The shares were sold at NOK 2.50 and the company’s market capitalisation was NOK 140 million on the day of listing.
Ulf Hafseld, CEO of Hynion, said: “We believe that Euronext Growth is a very important step for us to achieve our ambitions and to move forward with our plans. Hynion's ambition is to become one of the major hydrogen fueling operators in Europe.”
Welcome: Øivind Amundsen, President and CEO of Oslo Børs, rang the bell with Ulf Hafseld, CEO of Hynion, during a virtual ceremony to celebrate the listing of the company this morning.
About Hynion Hynion is a hydrogen fuel company where the main business is to sell hydrogen fuel through hydrogen stations owned by the company. Hynion was incorporated in 2019 and builds on legacy from Norsk Hydro, Statoil and HYOP. The company acquired two stations located in Norway from HYOP in 2019. In 2020, Hynion Sverige AB was established, and the company acquired an additional station in Gothenburg. Hynion plans to expand the network over the next few years – aligned with the market demand.