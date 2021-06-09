Hungarian Exchanges HUDEX And CEEGEX Extend Their Relationship With Trayport - The Primary Network And Platform For European Wholesale Energy Markets To Expand Support For Key Subsidiaries Of HUPX Group.

Trayport Limited (Trayport), a wholly owned subsidiary of TMX Group, and the Hungarian Derivative Energy Exchange Ltd (HUDEX), the youngest member of the HUPX Group and the first Hungarian financial energy exchange, today announced the extension of 3 years period to their agreement for the use of Trayport’s technology, specifically the Exchange Trading System (ETS) across CEEGEX spot gas, HUDEX power and gas futures markets which are all available via the Joule trading screen.
“We are delighted HUDEX are using Trayport technology to grow the markets they operate in, servicing their power, natural gas and future products via our Exchange Trading System (ETS) and Joule’’ said Richard Everett, Chief Operating Officer, Trayport. “HUDEX is an important member of our growing network of over 50 brokers, exchanges and clearing houses and we will continue to provide HUDEX’s members with direct access to market liquidity via our Joule front end screens as well as offering seamless OTC trade registration. We look forward to working with HUDEX to support the continued growth of energy trading markets globally.”
Trayport’s ETS is a powerful, real-time matching engine and front end trading system enabling commodity exchanges to host an electronic marketplace. Designed for stability, the ETS is widely used to organise both physical and financial markets, and provides exchanges with a single solution for transparent price dissemination, matching of interest and running of orderly markets and feeds into the Joule front end trading platform.
“We are pleased to expand our collaboration and long term relationship with Trayport, as we focus on the ongoing effective development of the regions CEEGEX and HUDEX supports including Hungary and South Eastern Europe.” said Róbert Szőke Head of Market Operations, CEEGEX “Our markets have experienced significant growth in recent years, including a +68% increase in traded volume on HUDEX Power Market and +33% increase on HUDEX Natural Gas Market in 2020 compared to 2019. Trayport technology has been an important part of this success and we look forward to working closely together in the future as markets continue to evolve.”