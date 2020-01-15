HSBC’s Maxim Safonov Joins BCS Global Markets As Head of Capital Markets And Investment Banking

BCS Global Markets (“BCS GM”) has announced the appointment of Maxim Safonov as Senior Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets and Investment Banking.
Mr. Safonov will run markets and investment banking operations across BCS Global Markets geographies: Moscow, London, Cyprus, and New York. His primary objective will be to execute the firm’s Markets and Investment Banking strategy, and to spearhead a major expansion across the capital markets and investment banking sectors – in turn, increasing the company’s share in existing markets and adding new customer segments.
He will work both in London and Moscow and report directly to BCS Global Markets CEO Roman Lokhov.
Mr Safonov brings with him the unique level of expertise across both international and Russian capital markets and investment banking to take one of the main BCS GM businesses, Capital Markets and Investment services, to the new level, to launch new business products in line with the execute diversification strategy and enter new markets.
Prior to joining BCS Global Markets Maxim was Head of Local Rates and Credit Trading, EMEA in HSBC London, following 4 years of managing Global Markets in Sberbank CIB. Before Sberbank, Maxim’s ten years of experience included leading positions in HSBC, ING Bank and Fenisterre Capital.
BCS Global Markets CEO, Roman Lokhov, commented: “This is another significant step on the path to becoming Russia's leading private investment bank. BCS Global Markets has ambitious goals, which includes a major transformation, and a capitalization, worth one billion US dollars. Our strategy is built accordingly upon the foundation of a world-class team with a formidable international capital markets and investment banking expertise. Maxim brings an unparalleled blend of both Russia and international capital markets and investment banking experience. We have no doubt this will be capitalized upon to bring these businesses to the next level and to help launch new international businesses as part of our diversification strategy.”