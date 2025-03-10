How Finansinspektionen Reviews Money Laundering Risks In The Financial Sector In 2025

There is a high risk that the financial system is used by criminals to launder money and commit other crimes. In 2025, the Financial Supervisory Authority (FI) will prioritize its review to sectors and services where the risks of money laundering are elevated.

How financial firms prevent money laundering is a priority issue for FI. For the second year in a row, a report has now been published that describes where the risks of money laundering are deemed to be highest in the financial sector. FI will focus on examining these areas and services more closely in the money laundering supervision in 2025.

The risks are currently assessed to be located in firms that offer digital banking services, crypto actors, and small and mid-size banks. We also observe risks in areas such as in correspondent relationships and in the provision of client funds accounts. Some of the risks are also sector-wide, such as the use of companies as instruments for crime, the continued elevated risk of terrorist financing, and deficiencies in compliance with international sanctions.



