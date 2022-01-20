Hopium Lists On Euronext Growth Paris

Euronext today congratulates Hopium, a French manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered vehicles, on its transfer from the Euronext Access market segment to Euronext Growth (ticker code: ALHPI).
French manufacturer of hydrogen-powered vehicles, Hopium was founded by Olivier Lombard, the youngest winner of the “24 Hours of Le Mans” car race. The company is currently designing the Hopium Machina, the first premium hydrogen-fueled sedan, which promises a neutral carbon footprint, an exceptional autonomy and a record filling time.
Hopium’s transfer on Euronext Growth aims to support the roll-out of its ambitious roadmap leading to the commercialisation of the Hopium Machina by 2025. In 2022, Hopium will start the construction of a plant and of a research and development center with the ambition of becoming the first R&D center dedicated to the hydrogen automotive industry in France.
Hopium was admitted on Euronext Access on 23 December 2020 with a market capitalisation of €12 million. Today, with a market capitalisation of €351.6 million, Hopium is starting a new stage of its journey as a listed company on Euronext Growth following the admission to trading of the 12,795,351 shares making up its equity.
Caption: Olivier Lombard, CEO and Founder of Hopium, and his team rang the bell during a ceremony this morning in the presence of Guillaume Morelli, Director Listing SME France at Euronext, to celebrate the listing of the company.
About Hopium Olivier Lombard, the youngest winner of the 24 Hhours of Le Mans, founded Hopium, a manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered vehicles, as an achievement resulting from his experience acquired on the racing circuits. With the automotive culture in his heritage, Olivier Lombard has driven for 7 years hydrogen-powered racing cars, making him the world's most experienced racer in this field. As an open-air laboratory, the race has allowed Olivier Lombard and his team to reflect on new mobility solutions to meet today's environmental challenges. While the transportation sector alone is responsible for 20% of greenhouse gas emissions, the company is positioning itself as a player in climate change. Hopium brings together a team of experts and leading partners at the forefront of innovation in the fields of hydrogen fuel cells, technology and automotive engineering.