Hong Kong’s Securities And Futures Commission And Abu Dhabi’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority Hold High-Level Meeting In Athens

The Securities and Futures Commission’s (SFC) Chief Executive Officer, Ms Julia Leung, and its Executive Director of Investment Products, Ms Christina Choi, met yesterday with the Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Mr Emmanuel Givanakis, in Athens, Greece.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the annual general meeting of the International Organization of Securities Commissions.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on a range of issues including the latest regulatory and market developments in Hong Kong’s financial markets and ADGM. They also explored potential regulatory collaboration between the SFC and the FSRA on the asset management front.

To provide quick reference for Hong Kong asset managers and help them leverage opportunities of regional market connectivity, the SFC has published a guide on its website to provide an overview of the market landscape of ADGM and how Hong Kong funds could be offered in the ADGM and the mainland United Arab Emirates (UAE) via ADGM by way of the UAE fund passporting regime.