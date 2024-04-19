Hong Kong Securities And Futures Commission Welcomes SEHK’s Conclusions On Climate-Related Disclosure Requirements For Listed Companies

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) today welcomes the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited’s (SEHK) publication of its consultation conclusions on the enhancement of climate-related disclosure requirements for listed companies in Hong Kong.

The new climate-related disclosure requirements, which will be implemented in phases starting from 1 January 2025, is the first step to align local sustainability disclosure requirements with the IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards published by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), as part of Hong Kong’s overall strategy to develop a comprehensive sustainability disclosure ecosystem. SEHK has also published an Implementation Guidance to assist listed companies in complying with the new requirements (Notes 1 and 2).

“The new regime on climate-related disclosures will give listed companies in Hong Kong a head-start in speaking the common international language of the ISSB to the investing public and capital markets. A balanced, proportionate and phased approach has been adopted when devising the new regime, notably taking into account a majority of Hong Kong-listed companies are mainly from Mainland China or have businesses on the Mainland and in Asia,” said Ms Julia Leung, the SFC’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Climate-related reporting by listed companies will address investors’ needs for more relevant, consistent and comparable information as climate transition finance in Asia moves into a high gear and Hong Kong’s role as a leading international sustainable finance centre becomes even more important.”

To achieve the goal of introducing ISSB-aligned Hong Kong sustainability reporting standards, the SFC will continue to work closely with the Government, SEHK, and other relevant stakeholders to provide a transparent and well-defined pathway on sustainability reporting for businesses (Note 3).

Notes: