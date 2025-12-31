Hong Kong Securities And Futures Commission Welcomes Process Review Panel Report 2024-25

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) welcomes the 2024-25 annual report published today by the Process Review Panel (PRP) for the SFC (Note 1).

The PRP presents its observations and recommendations in the report based on its comprehensive review of 60 cases (Note 2). These recommendations aim to help the SFC optimise regulatory effectiveness while upholding fairness and orderliness in the financial market.

Ms Julia Leung, the SFC's Chief Executive Officer, expressed the SFC's deep appreciation for the PRP's valuable and constructive guidance regarding its work processes. "Enhancing operational efficiency is a strategic priority for the SFC and crucial for strengthening our institutional resilience," she said. "We will thoroughly assess these recommendations to further promote cross-divisional collaboration and cross-agency communication and streamline our operational procedures."

