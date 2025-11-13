Hong Kong Securities And Futures Commission Unveils Enhancements To Facilitate Client Interaction Under Cross-Boundary Wealth Management Connect

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) today announced new enhancements to the Cross-boundary Wealth Management Connect Pilot Scheme (Cross-boundary WMC) to foster closer communication between participating licensed corporations (Participating LCs) and their clients under the scheme (Note 1).

The SFC has set out in a circular the implementation details of the enhancements for client interaction, with key arrangements including:

Participating LCs can now obtain one-off written consent – valid for up to one year – from Southbound Scheme clients (Note 2) who are not physically present in Hong Kong, thereby enabling these LCs to explain product information based on each client’s needs and selected product categories;

Upon the request of Southbound Scheme clients, Mainland partner brokers (Note 3) within the same corporate groups as the Participating LCs (Partner Brokers) can arrange online three-party dialogues with the Participating LCs at their respective places of business, where the Participating LCs can explain product information to their clients;

With one-off written consent from Southbound Scheme clients, Participating LCs can provide their clients with research reports on individual investment products prepared by their Partner Brokers.

The above arrangements also apply to the Northbound Scheme.

“These enhancements to the Cross-boundary WMC would enhance client experience with Participating LCs during their interaction,” said Ms Julia Leung, the SFC’s Chief Executive Officer. “With enhanced communication and improved access to information, investors can be better informed when making investment decisions which would support the continuous and sustainable development of the Cross-boundary WMC.”

The SFC will continue to work closely with the industry and regulatory authorities to further enhance the Cross-boundary WMC and support its growth as a vital initiative for cross-boundary financial connectivity and development in the Greater Bay Area.

Notes: