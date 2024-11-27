Hong Kong Securities And Futures Commission Hosts Workshops To Further Engage The Industry

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) hosted two licensing-related workshops for more than 200 industry participants at its office this week as part of its ongoing engagement with the industry.

Key takeaways for participants from the workshops, which followed two recent engagement sessions with the industry, are enhancing their understanding of the SFC’s digitalised licensing process and bringing them up-to-date with the latest trends in licensing activities (Note 1).

Specific topics covered in the workshops included highlighting key licensing features on the SFC’s electronic service platform, WINGS (Note 2), salient issues identified from vetting licence applications and compliance with licensing requirements, as well as the changing demographics and dynamics in the securities and asset management sectors.

“The SFC is committed to enhancing our regulatory functions and fostering a collaborative relationship with industry stakeholders. The enhanced functions on WINGS are our latest effort in leveraging technology to provide a more user-friendly experience for the industry,” said Dr Eric Yip, the SFC’s Executive Director of Intermediaries.

Notes: