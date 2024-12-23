Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Hong Kong Securities And Futures Commission And Ministry Of Finance Top Management Meet In Beijing

Date 23/12/2024

The Securities and Futures Commission’s Chairman, Dr Kelvin Wong and its Chief Executive Officer, Ms Julia Leung held a high-level meeting with the Minister of Finance, Mr Lan Fo’an in Beijing on 19 December 2024.

The two sides had in-depth exchanges on the recent development of the Hong Kong capital market and the development of Hong Kong as an international financial centre, enhancing mutual market access for both financial markets, and strengthening regulatory cooperation on auditing of Mainland companies listed in Hong Kong. They also agreed to further follow up on the implementation of such cooperation.

