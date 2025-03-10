Hong Kong FinTech Week StartmeupHK Festival 2025 Converge To Celebrate 10 Years Of Scaling Innovation For Evolving World

Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) announced today (March 10) an exciting milestone for its two flagship events, the Hong Kong Fintech Week and the StartmeupHK Festival. Both events will celebrate their 10th anniversary in 2025 and will be converged and held from November 3 to 7 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and multiple venues across Hong Kong.

The convergence of the two events will create an expanded platform dedicated to all facets of technology and business impact. It underscores Hong Kong’s dedication to the digital economy by tapping into its strengths as a top international financial centre and a thriving start-up hub. Last year, the number of startups in Hong Kong grew by 10 per cent, with fintech being the biggest sector, featuring over 600 start-ups. The joint event will expedite innovation and foster growth in the region.

The Director-General of Investment Promotion at InvestHK, Ms Alpha Lau, said, “This celebration will mark a decade of innovation and create a powerhouse event that leverages tech convergence to elevate the economic impact and standing as an iconic symbol of the city’s future development. Today, Hong Kong finds itself in the right place, at the right time - poised to lead in the adoption and development of frontier technologies. Please stay tuned and join us at this premier platform to witness these groundbreaking moments firsthand.”

Fintech & beyond

As technology becomes ubiquitous across the financial services and different sectors, the joint event will unveil a seamless integration of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, green tech and health tech within the globally acclaimed financial services sector and beyond. The event will offer an expansive canvas for innovation and collaboration, elevating the competitiveness of financial institutions, and propelling them into the future.

Start-up superhighway

Start-ups will embark on a journey where they will enjoy unparalleled access to a wealth of resources on a unified platform. From mentors to diverse funding opportunities and extensive market exposure across the expansive tech ecosystem, this platform serves as fertile ground for nurturing groundbreaking ventures and showcasing emerging success stories.

Stakeholder synergy and amplifying impact

By uniting fintech experts, tech entrepreneurs, a wide array of investors, strategic companies, small and medium enterprises, financial institutions, and policymakers, this event cultivates cross-sector dialogue. It creates a robust platform that optimises resources and maximises business impact for all participants. This synergistic environment catalyses innovation and collaboration, unlocking new opportunities for all stakeholders.

Get ready for a transformative experience that will shape the future of technology and finance. For more details, please visit www.fintechweek.hk or www.startmeup.hk and follow via official social media accounts: