Hong Kong FinTech Week 2020 To Humanise FinTech And Drive Growth

|
Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) today (October 21) revealed details about Hong Kong FinTech Week 2020, which will take place virtually from November 2 to 6. The Week highlights a golden opportunity to humanise fintech to reignite growth, build trust and financially empower society and business in the post-COVID-19 era. A global reset will put people first in the policy-setting agenda worldwide, with Asia emerging as the engine for global recovery. Themed “Humanising FinTech”, the week-long event will explore how fintech can unlock the power of financial services to drive positive impacts for society and business.
Hong Kong FinTech Week 2020, co-organised by InvestHK, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Insurance Authority (IA), is moving to a virtual platform this year, allowing global fintech businesses and experts to join and discuss key issues from anywhere in the world. The virtual platform will comprise five channels, focusing on the resilience and development of Hong Kong and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, future fintech trends and finance sector growth opportunities. It will also provide a reinvented virtual event experience with artificial intelligence-powered matchmaking, live chat networking opportunities and Hong Kong cultural side events. Finnovasia is the appointed event organiser.
This year's Hong Kong FinTech Week is expected to attract more than 25,000 participants from over 70 economies and 350 speakers, along with over 500 exhibitors and over 30 delegations. Governments, regulators and finance leaders will join investors, founders and entrepreneurs from world-leading fintech players such as those listed below to discuss fintech trends and opportunities in the post-COVID-19 era:
|
CEOs and leaders from the HKMA, the SFC, the IA, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, AMTD Group, Blackrock, Fidelity International, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Nasdaq, Standard Chartered, WeBank and more will also participate in the event.
Asia’s fintech community is facing a breakthrough moment. The pandemic has condensed years of digital adoption into a matter of months, and Asia is a region that is recovering the fastest from the pandemic, giving companies a head start to explore new opportunities. Meanwhile Mainland China and Southeast Asia are home to the world’s largest unbanked populations, the largest millennial populations and the biggest fintech markets globally.
Hong Kong’s resilient world-class fintech ecosystem
The Chief Fintech Officer of the HKMA, Mr Nelson Chow, said, “Hong Kong has a thriving fintech scene: a highly integrated network of start-ups and investors, a large market of technology-ready consumers hungry for innovative solutions, and a host of conducive fintech initiatives. Besides, the city’s connectivity with other Asian capital cities and proximity to Mainland China have made it the centre of Asia’s vibrant fintech ecosystem. Hong Kong FinTech Week is going to be held virtually for the first time, and the HKMA looks forward to meeting fintech enthusiasts from all around the world.”
The Director of Licensing and Head of the FinTech Unit, Intermediaries at the SFC, Ms Clara Chiu, said, “Fintech has helped the financial industry introduce a variety of innovative products, services and distribution channels which provide clear benefits for consumers. Virtual assets are a crucial part of the fintech space. The SFC will continue its practical approach to provide a regulatory environment which fosters orderly market development and protects investors.”
The Associate Director of the Policy and Development Division at the IA, Mr Tony Chan, said, “Hong Kong FinTech Week takes on a special significance this year due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, as advanced communication software plays a central role in enabling interactive engagement to take place without the risk of infection. There is no better example to illustrate how technological applications could improve the business environment and enhance the quality of our daily lives. The insurance industry is looking for solutions to tackle operational challenges posed by social distancing on the one hand, while gearing up to capture new opportunities presented by increased awareness of personal exposure risks on the other. Fintech has plenty of room to contribute towards meeting both of these emerging needs.”
Founder and CEO of Finnovasia Mr Anthony Sar said, “Over the last eight months we have been working with an international team of software engineers, computer graphic designers, digital artists and event and media professionals to reinvent the online conference experience, bringing it to a new level. Three days of the main conference will be packed with 100-plus hours of world-class live content across five simultaneous channels featuring global speakers from the most innovative fintech companies, investors, executives and regulators.”
The Chairman and CEO of AMTD Group, Mr Calvin Choi, said, "Hong Kong's fintech ecosystem is evolving rapidly, with more and more ecosystem builders such as AMTD to focus on mobilising global resources to connect the dots and create synergies. Hong Kong’s close connectivity with Mainland China, particularly in the Greater Bay Area, provides a unique strategic advantage to our fintech market which is well placed to propel cross-regional collaboration and synergistic opportunities. Hong Kong FinTech Week attracts more entrepreneurs, investors and young talents to add value to Hong Kong's fintech industry, resulting in enhanced competitiveness, increased momentum of cross-border collaboration, and strengthened sustainability of our fintech community and its ecosystem." AMTD Group is supporting the event as the sole Strategic Partner for the third consecutive year.
The Chief Executive Officer for Citi Hong Kong and Macau, Ms Angel Ng, said, “COVID-19 has brought to the fore the importance of FinTech to the continuity and sustainability of the financial sector. We are proud to be supporting this year’s FinTech Week. The swift move of the event to a virtual platform only further highlights the resilience and agility of Hong Kong and our industry. We are looking forward to continue contributing to the ongoing development of the city as a leading fintech hub.” Citi is a Diamond Sponsor of the event.
Founder of Confirmation, Mr Brian Fox said, “The fintech industry is navigating through unprecedented times. Historically, periods of economic uncertainty, like we are in now, expose existing fraud and create new opportunity for financial crime. Fintech will be relied upon more than ever to help businesses ensure continuity, mitigate risks and protect themselves from fraud. Confirmation is pleased to participate in Hong Kong FinTech Week 2020, as we believe events like this will help provide those solutions.” Confirmation is part of Thomson Reuters and is a Diamond Sponsor of the event.
The CEO of OSL, Mr Wayne Trench, said, "We’re excited to be a Diamond Sponsor of Hong Kong FinTech Week 2020. Hong Kong is a key market in the development and regulation of financial technologies globally. As an innovative company in the rapidly expanding digital asset space, we’re keen to help nurture the fintech ecosystem here, particularly as ground breaking new products, including security tokens, enter the market.”
|
For further information, please visit www.fintechweek.hk, and the event agenda here https://www.fintechweek.hk/agenda#/2020-11-02 or follow the social media accounts:
Hong Kong FinTech Week 2020 To Humanise FinTech And Drive Growth
Date 21/10/2020