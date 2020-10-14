HKFE Obtains U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Certification For Three Non-USD MSCI Index Futures Contracts

Hong Kong Futures Exchange Limited (“HKFE”) is pleased to announce that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”) has certified the following 3 broad-based equity index futures contracts to be offered and sold to persons in the United States (“U.S.”). U.S. investors can trade the contracts within the U.S.
MSCI Singapore Free (SGD) Index Futures
MSCI Japan (JPY) Index Futures
MSCI Japan Net Total Return (JPY) Index Futures
A full list of existing contracts of HKFE which the CFTC has granted no-action relief or certified and the details of the MSCI Index products that are traded or are proposed to be introduced for trading on HKFE are set forth below for your easy reference.
HKEX Derivatives Information for Overseas Investors
https://www.hkex.com.hk/Services/Trading/HKEX-Derivatives-Information-for-Overseas-Investors?sc_lang=en
New MSCI Index Futures
https://www.hkex.com.hk/Products/Listed-Derivatives/Equity-Index/MSCI-Indexes/MSCIIndexes?sc_lang=en
Enquiry: HKATS Hotline1
- Tel: 2211-6360
1 All calls to the HKATS hotline will be recorded. Please refer to the following link for HKEX privacy policy statement: http://www.hkex.com.hk/eng/global/privacy_policy.htm