HKEX Welcomes The Listing Of The First Specialist Technology Company

HKEX is today (Thursday) pleased to welcome the first Specialist Technology company, QuantumPharm Inc.- P, to list on the Main Board.



HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Bonnie Y Chan, said: “We are delighted to welcome the inaugural listing under Chapter 18C, which caters to specialist technology companies. Today’s milestone affirms China's rise as an innovation leader, with Hong Kong offering the world a unique gateway to companies driving that change. Building on the success of our listing reforms in 2018, Chapter 18C exemplifies HKEX's dedication to enhancing our offerings and capturing global megatrends. We are committed to supporting new-economy companies with cutting-edge technologies, similar to our efforts in championing biotech firms in previous reforms. We look forward to welcoming more leading innovative corporates of tomorrow to HKEX’s markets!”