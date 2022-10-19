HKEX Welcomes The Hong Kong Chief Executive’s Policy Address

HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin commented on The Chief Executive’s 2022 Policy Address:

HKEX welcomes the policy address today by Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee that affirms his administration’s commitment to supporting Hong Kong’s position as a leading international financial centre and a global listing venue of choice.

We note and appreciate the Government’s support for the expansion of HKEX’s Connect programmes, the continued enhancement of our listing franchise, and the development of a green and sustainable finance ecosystem, all of which will continue to underpin the attractiveness of Hong Kong’s capital markets.

HKEX continues to work closely with stakeholder and partners on a range of new initiatives and projects that will further enhance and develop Hong Kong and the region’s capital markets. We will update the market as appropriate.”