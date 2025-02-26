HKEX Welcomes Listing Of New Flagship ETF

HKE welcomed the listing of the Invesco QQQ Trust, the world’s largest Nasdaq-100 Index ETF.



HKEX Head of Equities Product Development, Brian Roberts, said: "We are delighted to welcome today’s listing of the Invesco QQQ ETF on HKEX, the first listing of this flagship ETF outside North America, marking a significant milestone for our market. This development not only underscores HKEX's position as Asia's premier ETF marketplace, but also reinforces Hong Kong's role as a leading international financial hub. At HKEX, we are fully committed to further enhancing our product ecosystem, supporting market liquidity, and attracting international participants. We look forward to welcoming the listings of more international ETFs, as we showcase our market’s vibrancy, depth, and diversity."