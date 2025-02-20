HKEX Welcomes Hong Kong Government Appointments To Its Board

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today (Thursday) welcomed the Hong Kong Government’s appointment of Ding Chen, and the re-appointment of Carlson Tong and Joseph Yam, to its Board of Directors.

The terms of the three directors will begin at the conclusion of HKEX’s 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and will end at the conclusion of the AGM in 2027.

Nisa Leung will retire from the Board after the conclusion of the 2025 AGM.

HKEX Chairman, Carlson Tong, said: “We warmly welcome the appointment of Ms Ding Chen and the reappointment of Mr Joseph Yam to the HKEX Board. Ms Ding’s vast knowledge in the securities market and her extensive experience in the financial services industry, in particular the asset and wealth management sector, will be key in guiding HKEX’s future development.”

“On behalf of HKEX, I would like to thank Ms Nisa Leung for her valuable contributions and dedicated support to HKEX over the past four years,” Mr Tong added.