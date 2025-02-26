HKEX Welcomes HKSAR Government’s Budget Measures

HKEX Chairman Carlson Tong and Chief Executive Officer Bonnie Y Chan with respect to the HKSAR Government’s Budget measures, made the following statements today.



HKEX Chairman, Carlson Tong, said: “We warmly welcome the measures announced today by the Financial Secretary in the 2025-26 Budget, covering a comprehensive range of initiatives, and specifically as it relates to our capital markets, in areas including securities and derivatives, trading and risk management, offshore RMB hub, Mainland and international connectivity, commodities, and wealth management. These will help further elevate the city's standing as a world-leading international financial centre. At HKEX, we will be working closely with the Securities and Futures Commission to explore further reforms to our markets, as we continue to deepen our connectivity with the Mainland, build on our collaboration and outreach with international investors and partners, and add diversity and breadth to our ecosystem. We thank the HKSAR Government for their ongoing support, and we look forward to collaborating with them, and all our stakeholders, to progress our markets for the benefit of all participants and the wider community.”



HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Bonnie Y Chan, said: “The plans outlined by the Financial Secretary in the 2025-26 Budget underscore the HKSAR Government’s commitment to elevating the attractiveness of Hong Kong’s capital markets. As the core market infrastructure at the heart of Hong Kong’s capital markets, HKEX welcomes these plans and is committed to working with all stakeholders to promote the vibrancy of Hong Kong as an IFC. Working closely together with the SFC and our partners, we will continue to enhance our market microstructure and listing franchise, expand and diversify our product ecosystem, and future-proof our infrastructure to make Hong Kong an even more attractive market to both international and Mainland issuers and investors.”