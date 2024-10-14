HKEX Welcomes Appointment Of Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission Chairman - Statement From HKEX Chairman Carlson Tong On Dr Kelvin Wong’s Appointment As The Next Chairman Of The SFC

“On behalf of HKEX, I would like to warmly welcome the appointment of Dr Kelvin Wong as the next Chairman of the SFC. I have had the privilege of working closely with Kelvin over the past two decades, where we served together on the Listing Committee, on the board of the SFC, and at a number of other organisations. I know that his deep insights and his superb leadership skills, coupled with his wide-ranging experience in financial reporting, will be critical in strengthening the vibrancy and attractiveness of Hong Kong's capital markets, and I very much look forward to collaborating with Kelvin and his team to achieve even more successes for our IFC.”



“I would also like to thank Mr Tim Lui for his dedication and contributions as Chairman of the SFC over the past six years. His strong leadership has supported the further development of Hong Kong's financial markets, which have demonstrated resilience and enhanced competitiveness during some of the most challenging macroeconomic conditions for the city. We wish him the very best in the next chapter of his distinguished career.”