HKEX: Update On Temporary Suspension Of Volatility Control Mechanism For Hang Seng Index Futures Products

Please be advised that Hong Kong Futures Exchange Ltd. (“HKFE”) is suspending until further notice the VCM for the spot and spot-next contracts of Hang Seng Index (“HSI”) Futures, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (“HSCEI”) Futures, Hang Seng TECH Index (“HTI”) Futures, Mini HSI Futures and Mini HSCEI Futures, due to an external vendor software issue. HKFE is working with its vendor to resolve the issue, and further announcements as appropriate will be made in due course. The VCM for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. (“HKEX”)’s cash market is unaffected and is operating as usual.

Please click here to view the circular on an update to the temporary suspension of the Volatility Control Mechanism for Hang Seng Index futures products.