HKEX Unveils Strategic Investment For Permanent Group Headquarters

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Thursday) it has entered into an agreement with Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (Hongkong Land) to establish its permanent headquarters at Hong Kong’s Exchange Square, underscoring the Group’s long-term commitment to the growth and future development of Hong Kong as a leading global financial centre.

HKEX is purchasing the top nine office floors in One Exchange Square from Hongkong Land, as well as additional space adjacent to HKEX Connect Hall at Levels 1 and 2 of the building, for a total investment of HK$6.3 billion that will be funded via internal resources. HKEX will also sign new long-term leases for several floors in Two Exchange Square that are currently occupied by HKEX, with the hybrid buy-and-rent model providing more flexibility and resilience against different property cycles.

The investment in Exchange Square, which has been home to the city’s stock exchange for nearly four decades, will enable the Group to meet its evolving business and operational needs over the longer term, better support its engagement with stakeholders, as well as reflect HKEX’s standing as a global exchange. This also represents HKEX’s long-term partnership with Hongkong Land, with the developer as part of the agreement separately committing HK$400 million to modernise the public-facing areas of Exchange Square, in particular with the addition of HKEX-branded signage and design themes.

HKEX Chairman, Carlson Tong, said: “We are delighted to be unveiling the next exciting chapter of HKEX’s journey at Exchange Square, with the announcement of a strategic investment to establish our permanent home in this iconic development. Exchange Square has stood witness to the Hong Kong capital market’s remarkable transformation, from the 1980s when the venue was itself the stock market; to the Exchange’s present status as a global financial powerhouse. As we celebrate 25 years of our Hong Kong listing, we are proud to be working in close partnership with Hongkong Land to develop HKEX’s headquarters and to elevate this symbol at the heart of our financial industry, reflecting our commitment and confidence in the long-term vibrancy of Hong Kong as an international financial centre.”

Hongkong Land Chairman, John Witt, said: “Central’s interconnected ecosystem is the backbone of Hong Kong's financial sector, and I am so pleased that HKEX is now making the district its permanent home. Together, we share a common vision to create a distinctive headquarters that embodies the city’s standing as one of the world’s leading financial centres and underscores our unwavering confidence in Hong Kong’s future.”

Completed in 1985, Exchange Square was purpose built by Hongkong Land as a high-rise commercial development to specifically house the trading hall of Hong Kong’s unified stock exchange. After over 30 years, the trading hall in 2018 was transformed into HKEX Connect Hall, which now plays host to the iconic Gong-strike listing ceremonies among other financial community events, while HKEX in recent years also began leasing offices in the Exchange Square towers.

As part of the agreement, the modernisation works in Exchange Square will include establishing a dedicated reception lobby for HKEX that is connected directly to Connect Hall, among other enhancements. These are aimed at providing a more impactful experience for issuers celebrating market-open events, as well as offering enhanced community connectivity and accessibility to HKEX, through a reimagined Museum of Finance, and the expanded use of Connect Hall by the broader community.

The transformation also presents a unique opportunity for HKEX to elevate its brand visibility with branded signage to complement the Hong Kong skyline, whilst creating a more cohesive and contemporary environment for HKEX employees in Hong Kong, increasing convenience and reinforcing the Group’s culture of collaboration, productivity, and sustainability. Hongkong Land will provide project management services to oversee the relevant renovation and enhancement work to the public-facing areas, expected to take place over the next few years. Renovation and relocation work to the new offices will also take place in phases.

The investment builds on HKEX’s global footprint, with existing or planned offices in Mainland China, the US, the UK, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia, as well as its flagship data centre in Hong Kong.

Ms Bonnie Y Chan (left), Chief Executive Officer of HKEX, and Mr Michael Smith (right), Chief Executive of Hongkong Land, sign an agreement to establish HKEX’s permanent group headquarters at Hong Kong’s Exchange Square.

The signing ceremony is attended by Mr Carlson Tong (fourth left), Chairman of HKEX; Ms Bonnie Y Chan (third left), Chief Executive Officer of HKEX; Ms Vanessa Lau (second left), Chief Operating Officer and Group Chief Financial Officer of HKEX; Mr Paul Chow, Group General Counsel and Group Chief Sustainability Officer (first left); Mr Michael Smith (fourth right), Chief Executive of Hongkong Land; Mr Craig Beattie (third right), Chief Financial Officer of Hongkong Land; Mr John Simpkins (second right), Executive Director and General Counsel of Hongkong Land; and Ms. Jacqueline Tan, Executive Director & Chief Corporate Officer (first right).





This image is a preliminary design concept and may be subject to change as the project progresses.

