HKEX: Trading In After-Hours Trading Session To Be Suspended Due To Issuance Of Typhoon Signal No. 8

Date 05/09/2024

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announces that trading in the After-Hours Trading (AHT) session will be suspended today (Thursday), due to the issuance of Typhoon Signal No. 8.

Derivatives products currently trading in the AHT session will be suspended at 6:35 PM. For AHT derivatives products that have a day session closing time of 6:30 PM, there will be no AHT session today.   

For details of the arrangements for trading and clearing and settlement during typhoons and Black rainstorm/Extreme Conditions, please refer to the rule books and summary table, which can be accessed via the Services - Trading Overview-Severe Weather Arrangements section of the HKEX website.

For the latest weather information, please refer to the website of the Hong Kong Observatory.

 

