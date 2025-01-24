HKEX: Trading And Clearing Arrangements Of Haitong Securities Structured Products, Futures And Options

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has announced the arrangements of Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (Haitong Sec) structured products, futures and options to account for the merger of Haitong Sec with Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd (GTJA).

Corporate action overview

Company (Stock Code) Haitong Sec (6837) Corporate Action 1 Haitong Sec H Share in exchange for 0.62 GTJA H Shares to be issued by GTJA Last Day of Dealings in Haitong Sec H Shares 5 February 2025 Effective Date of Corporate Action To be jointly announced by Haitong Sec and GTJA

For details of the joint announcements made by Haitong Sec and GTJA on 9 October 2024 and 21 January 2025.

Investors should consult their brokers for further details, or if they have any questions regarding the arrangements.

Structured products with shares of Haitong Sec as underlying asset

The listing documents for structured products with the shares of Haitong Sec as underlying assets contain provisions that deal with the merger of the company. Upon completion of the merger proposal, GTJA shares will replace Haitong Sec shares as the underlying shares of all existing Haitong Sec shares related structured products. Other terms, including entitlement and exercise price will also be adjusted. Structured products issuers are required to make announcements regarding adjustments to the terms of their structured products, and investors should read the contents of such announcements carefully.

Haitong Sec Futures and Options

For detailed trading, clearing and settlement arrangements of Haitong Sec Futures and Options after the completion of the merger, please refer to the circulars posted on HKEX website.

Investors should note that the adjusted and standard stock futures and options will have different contract sizes. There will not be any changes to the number of open positions and other contract terms after the transfer of positions.