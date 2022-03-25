HKEX To Launch New Investor Relations Portal, IR Connect

- Hong Kong-listed companies can use IR Connect to enhance and expand their outreach to both investors and analysts
- HKEX’s new issuer services portal to launch in Q3 2022
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today (Friday) is pleased to announce it will launch a new digital investor relations platform, IR Connect, to help link Hong Kong-listed issuers with their investors.
Targeting a 2022 third quarter launch, IR Connect will be an important investor engagement and intelligence portal, supporting HKEX’s listed issuers as they look to build their connectivity with the regional and global investor and analyst community. The new portal will offer an accessible, professional and cost-effective way for Hong Kong-listed companies to maintain a regular dialogue with this important stakeholder group.
HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin said: “At HKEX, we are committed to supporting our issuers at every stage of their development. We are therefore delighted today to be announcing the launch of IR Connect later this year. The new portal will offer a brand new professional platform through which listed issuers can develop and manage their investor relations activities. As one of the world’s premier listing venues, HKEX is committed to continuing to enhance its service offering, driving greater connectivity, accessibility and transparency across its markets.”
IR Connect will be introduced in phases. When the platform is launched in the third quarter of 2022, it will provide listed issuers with free access to shareholding and market data, stock key statistics and research ratings. It will also provide functionality for free public access to listed companies’ corporate profiles and some market data. More functions that support interaction between issuers and their investors will be made available on the platform in later phases.
Leading up to the launch of IR Connect, HKEX will host a series of corporate access events in 2022 to promote communication and interaction between listed issuers and their investors.