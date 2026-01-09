Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
HKEX To Introduce New Stock Option Classes

Date 09/01/2026

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Friday) the launch of six new stock option classes effective on Monday, 19 January 2026, building on the strong momentum in the single stock options market and offering more choices to investors.

Last yearHKEX’s derivatives market experienced a 7 per cent rise in average daily volume (ADV), hitting an all-time high of 1,662,751 contracts. Stock Options, including both monthly and weekly expiry contracts, stood out as one of the most actively traded products, with ADV rising 22 per cent to a record 879,831 contracts.

New Option Classes to be Introduced:

Zijin Gold International Co Ltd (2259)

200

ZJG

2026: January, February, March, April, June, September and December

Wuxi Apptec Co Ltd (2359)

500

WXA

BeOne Medicines (6160)

200

BOM

Laopu Gold Co Ltd (6181)

100

LAO

Horizon Robotics (9660)

3,000

HRB

Akeso Inc(9926)

1,000

AKS

 

Details of the new options are available in the circular issued today. General stock options contract summaries are also available on the HKEX website.

