HKEX To Introduce New Stock Option Classes

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Friday) the launch of six new stock option classes effective on Monday, 17 March 2025.

In 2024, HKEX’s derivatives market saw a 15 per cent increase in average daily volume (ADV), reaching a record of 1,550,593 contracts. Notably, Stock Options were one of the most actively traded products, with ADV hitting a record of 720,297 contracts and the addition of weekly expiries for selected contracts in November 2024.

New Option Classes to be introduced:

Underlying Stock Name HKATS Code Expiry Months Available at launch Midea Group Co., Ltd. (300) MDG 2025: March, April, May, June, September, December 2026: March China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (836) CRP Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd(1347) HOS China Hongqiao Group Ltd (1378) CHQ Haier Smart Home Co Ltd (6690 HES New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (9901) ORT

Details of the new options are available in the circular issued today. General stock options contract summaries are also available on the HKEX website.