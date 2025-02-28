Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

HKEX To Introduce New Stock Option Classes

Date 28/02/2025

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Friday) the launch of six new stock option classes effective on Monday, 17 March 2025.

In 2024, HKEX’s derivatives market saw a 15 per cent increase in average daily volume (ADV), reaching a record of 1,550,593 contracts. Notably, Stock Options were one of the most actively traded products, with ADV hitting a record of 720,297 contracts and the addition of weekly expiries for selected contracts in November 2024.

New Option Classes to be introduced:

Underlying Stock Name

HKATS Code

Expiry Months Available at launch

Midea Group Co., Ltd. (300)

MDG

2025: March, April, May, June, September, December

2026: March

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (836)

CRP

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd(1347)

HOS

China Hongqiao Group Ltd (1378)

CHQ

Haier Smart Home Co Ltd (6690

HES

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (9901)

ORT

Details of the new options are available in the circular issued today. General stock options contract summaries are also available on the HKEX website.

 

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg