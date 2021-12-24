HKEX To Introduce New Stock Futures Contracts And Stock Option Classes

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Friday) the launch of six new stock futures contracts and six new stock option classes on Monday, 10 January 2022.
HKEX recorded strong growth in the trading of stock futures and stock options this year. In the first 11 months, there were 2,243,181 stock futures contracts and 148,249,463 stock options contracts traded, showing 96 per cent and 13 per cent increase from the full year volume in 2020 respectively, both setting new records.
The Commission Levy of the new stock futures contracts will be waived for the first six months upon the commencement of trading.
New Futures Contracts to be introduced:
|
Underlying Stock Name (Stock Code)
|
Contract Multiplier
(shares)
|
No. of Board Lots
|
Expiry Months Available on 10 January
|
Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (868)
|
2,000
|
2
|
2022: Jan, Feb, Mar, Jun, & Sep
|
Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (968)
|
2,000
|
1
|
Ganfeng Lithium Company Limited (1772)
|
200
|
1
|
COSCO Shipping Holdings Company Limited (1919)
|
2,500
|
5
|
Li Ning Company Limited (2331)
|
500
|
1
|
China Molybdenum Company Limited (3993)
|
9,000
|
3
|
|
|
|
New Option Classes to be introduced:
|
Underlying Stock Name (Stock Code)
|
Contract Size
(shares)
|
No. of Board Lots
|
Expiry Months Available on 10 January
|
Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (868)
|
2,000
|
2
|
2022: Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, Jun, Sep & Dec
|
Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (968)
|
2,000
|
1
|
Ganfeng Lithium Company Limited (1772)
|
200
|
1
|
COSCO Shipping Holdings Company Limited (1919)
|
2,500
|
5
|
Li Ning Company Limited (2331)
|
500
|
1
|
China Molybdenum Company Limited (3993)
|
9,000
|
3
|
|
|
|
Details of the new futures and new options are available in the circulars issued today. General stock futures and stock options contract summaries are posted on the HKEX website.