HKEX To Introduce Hang Seng Biotech Index Futures

Hang Seng Biotech Index Futures to launch on 28 November 2025

New futures contracts offer risk management tools for one of the fastest growing sectors in Hong Kong capital markets

SFC Transaction Levy Exemption will be applied for the first six months from launch

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Tuesday) plans to launch Hang Seng Biotech Index Futures, the latest enhancement to its growing derivatives product ecosystem.

The new futures contract, which commences trading on 28 November 2025, is based on the Hang Seng Biotech Index. The Hang Seng Biotech Index tracks the performance of the 30 largest southbound Stock Connect-eligible biotech, pharmaceuticals and medical devices1 companies listed in Hong Kong. The futures will offer investors with a targeted risk management tool for one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic sectors, complementing HKEX’s existing suite of biotech-related offerings and flagship equity index derivatives.

HKEX Head of Markets, Gregory Yu, said: “Driven by innovation and strong global healthcare demand, the biotech industry is one of the most exciting frontiers in capital markets today. We are therefore pleased to launch the Hang Seng Biotech Index Futures, which expands investor access to the sector’s potential and provides a robust hedging tool, contributing to the development of the region’s biotech ecosystem. The introduction of this new futures product reinforces HKEX’s commitment to strengthening Hong Kong’s position as Asia’s leading derivatives trading and risk management centre, as we continue to progress our markets, adding breadth and diversity to meet the evolving needs of global investors.”

Details of Hang Seng Biotech Index Futures

HBI $50 per index point Spot month, the next 3 calendar months and the next 3 calendar quarter months

Since HKEX’s listing reforms in 2018, biotech and healthcare have emerged as one of the most active sectors in Hong Kong’s capital markets. Today, over 260 biotech and healthcare companies are listed on HKEX, representing a combined market capitalisation of over $4.8 trillion — up 400% from about $1.2 trillion at the end of 2018.

The Securities and Futures Commission Transaction Levy will be waived for the first six months of trading of the new contracts. Margin rates will be announced in due course.

Additional information about the Hang Seng Biotech Index Futures is available on the circular published today.

Note: