HKEX Supports Growth Of Asian Startups

- Asian startups are warmly invited to Strike the Gong ! to close HKEX’s markets in celebration of their successes
- HKEX is committed to building an inclusive ecosystem for the companies of the future
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is today (Friday) pleased to announce that it will welcome applications from Asian innovative companies and successful start-ups to come and Strike The Gong !
Companies based in Asia-Pacific can apply to take part in a bespoke Market Closing Ceremony to celebrate their achievements, following completion of significant fundraising or fundraising rounds. Applications can be made via the general HKEX enquiries line or directly, through HKEX’s Global Issuer Services team.
HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Nicolas Aguzin, said: “At HKEX, we want to do all we can to support the fast-growing, innovative companies of the future. These are the organisations that create jobs, that give us as consumer’s new and progressive solutions, that change and disrupt our landscape. We want to help them on their journey, as together we build an ecosystem across Asia-Pacific that will power our future prosperity as a society.”
HKEX was honoured to today welcome Airwallex, a Hong Kong-based fintech company, in the exchange’s first private company market close ceremony. The event recognised the company’s recent successful fundraising milestone, where it raised US$200 million in a Series E funding round.
HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Nicolas Aguzin (right), and Airwallex Co-Founder and CEO Jack Zhang (left) at the special Gong-strike ceremony.