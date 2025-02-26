Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

HKEX: Stock Exchange Participants' Market Share Report

Date 26/02/2025

Category A
(Position 1 to 14)		 Category B
(Position 15 to 65)		 Category C
(Position > 65)
Month/Year Range (%) Total (%) Range (%) Total (%) Range (%) Total (%) Total Turnover
($Bil)		 Average Daily
Turnover ($Mil)
FEB  24 9.98 - 2.66 67.58 1.93 - 0.11 28.35 0.11 - 0.00 4.07 1,505.16 79,218.72
 MAR 24 9.73 - 2.83 68.74 1.96 - 0.11 27.33 0.11 - 0.00 3.93 1,895.45 94,772.57
APR 24 8.96 - 2.95 67.81 2.34 - 0.12 28.02 0.12 - 0.00 4.17 1,908.12 95,406.13
MAY 24 9.17 - 3.00 67.95 2.40 - 0.13 27.82 0.12 - 0.00 4.23 2,438.29 116,108.88
JUN 24 9.83 - 2.51 68.34 2.04 - 0.11 27.73 0.11 - 0.00 3.93 1,791.77 94,303.58
JUL 24 9.04 - 2.45 67.97 2.01 - 0.12 28.24 0.11 - 0.00 3.79 1,830.03 83,183.38
AUG 24 8.85 - 2.43 67.70 1.95 - 0.11 28.75 0.11 - 0.00 3.55 1,814.28  82,467.32
SEP 24  10.37 - 2.79 69.53  2.19 - 0.12 26.81 0.12 - 0.00 3.66 2,735.03  143,948.73
OCT 24  11.52 - 2.36 69.20 2.35 - 0.11 27.08 0.10 - 0.00 3.72 4,534.94 215,949.54
NOV 24 11.51 - 2.64 69.68 2.08 - 0.11 26.85 0.10 - 0.00 3.47 2,695.11 128,338.73
DEC 24 11.12 - 2.47 69.61 2.00 - 0.10 26.89 0.10 - 0.00  3.50 2,240.56 112,028.09
JAN 25 11.53 - 2.41 70.37 2.00 - 0.11 26.17 0.11 - 0.00 3.46 2,217.46 116,708.37
Past 12 Months Total ($ Bil) 27,606.20
Monthly Average ($ Bil) 2,300.52
   

 
   
Note:  The market share and turnover data shown in the report above includes all Exchange Participants which had transactions during the period reported but excludes Southbound trading of Special Participants via Stock Connect.
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg