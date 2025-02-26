HKEX: Stock Exchange Participants' Market Share Report

| Category A
(Position 1 to 14)
| Category B
(Position 15 to 65)
| Category C
(Position > 65)
|Month/Year
|Range (%)
|Total (%)
|Range (%)
|Total (%)
|Range (%)
|Total (%)
|Total Turnover
($Bil)
|Average Daily
Turnover ($Mil)
|FEB
|24
|9.98 - 2.66
|67.58
|1.93 - 0.11
|28.35
|0.11 - 0.00
|4.07
|1,505.16
|79,218.72
|MAR
|24
|9.73 - 2.83
|68.74
|1.96 - 0.11
|27.33
|0.11 - 0.00
|3.93
|1,895.45
|94,772.57
|APR
|24
|8.96 - 2.95
|67.81
|2.34 - 0.12
|28.02
|0.12 - 0.00
|4.17
|1,908.12
|95,406.13
|MAY
|24
|9.17 - 3.00
|67.95
|2.40 - 0.13
|27.82
|0.12 - 0.00
|4.23
|2,438.29
|116,108.88
|JUN
|24
|9.83 - 2.51
|68.34
|2.04 - 0.11
|27.73
|0.11 - 0.00
|3.93
|1,791.77
|94,303.58
|JUL
|24
|9.04 - 2.45
|67.97
|2.01 - 0.12
|28.24
|0.11 - 0.00
|3.79
|1,830.03
|83,183.38
|AUG
|24
|8.85 - 2.43
|67.70
|1.95 - 0.11
|28.75
|0.11 - 0.00
|3.55
|1,814.28
|82,467.32
|SEP
|24
|10.37 - 2.79
|69.53
|2.19 - 0.12
|26.81
|0.12 - 0.00
|3.66
|2,735.03
|143,948.73
|OCT
|24
|11.52 - 2.36
|69.20
|2.35 - 0.11
|27.08
|0.10 - 0.00
|3.72
|4,534.94
|215,949.54
|NOV
|24
|11.51 - 2.64
|69.68
|2.08 - 0.11
|26.85
|0.10 - 0.00
|3.47
|2,695.11
|128,338.73
|DEC
|24
|11.12 - 2.47
|69.61
|2.00 - 0.10
|26.89
|0.10 - 0.00
|3.50
|2,240.56
|112,028.09
|JAN
|25
|11.53 - 2.41
|70.37
|2.00 - 0.11
|26.17
|0.11 - 0.00
|3.46
|2,217.46
|116,708.37
|Past 12 Months Total ($ Bil)
|27,606.20
|Monthly Average ($ Bil)
|2,300.52
|Note:
|The market share and turnover data shown in the report above includes all Exchange Participants which had transactions during the period reported but excludes Southbound trading of Special Participants via Stock Connect.