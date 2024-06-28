HKEX Signs Cooperation Agreement With Shanxi Government

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Friday) it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the People's Government of Shanxi Province (Shanxi Government) to strengthen cooperation and support listings of companies from Shanxi on Hong Kong's equities market.



Under the MOU, HKEX and the Shanxi Government will exchange information on the latest developments in the capital markets of Hong Kong and Shanxi, as well as jointly host seminars for Shanxi-based firms on capital raising opportunities in the region.



The MOU was jointly signed by Christina Bao, HKEX Co-Head of Sales & Marketing; and Zhang Jiongwei, Shanxi Financial Administration Bureau Director, at a ceremony in HKEX Connect Hall.



Zhou Jiannan, HKEX Head of Mainland Business; and Wu Wei, Executive Vice Governor of Shanxi Province witnessed the signing.



Shanxi, a Chinese province well known for its abundance of natural resources, has in recent years been actively promoting green energy transition and developing emerging industries, such as renewable energy and high-end equipment manufacturing. As of the end of May, a total of 10 Shanxi-based companies were listed on HKEX, with total funds raised at over $25 billion.

