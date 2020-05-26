HKEX Signs Agreement With MSCI To Licence Indexes To Launch Asia And Emerging Markets Futures And Options Contracts

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is today pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hong Kong Futures Exchange Limited, has signed a major licensing agreement with MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of mission critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, to license a suite of MSCI indexes in Asia and Emerging Markets for the introduction of futures and options contracts in Hong Kong.
The introduction of the 37 futures and options contracts remain subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions. HKEX will inform the market of the launch dates of the contracts and provide detailed product specifications once the launch dates have been confirmed.
This agreement will notably expand HKEX’s existing relationship with MSCI, following the successful launch of MSCI Asia Ex-Japan Index futures, and last year’s joint announcement on the planned launch of MSCI China A Index futures. This agreement further anchors HKEX and MSCI’s commitment to the global trading community and to their long-term product development and innovation programme in the region.
Charles Li, Chief Executive, HKEX said: “This is very exciting news indeed for Hong Kong and HKEX. As the global markets leader in the Asian timezone, and reflecting our unique role connecting markets and investors across the world, we are very pleased to today be announcing this major agreement with MSCI. Bringing enhanced liquidity to our markets, this builds on our stated strategy and our 2019 commitment to launch MSCI China A index futures in Hong Kong. It comes at a time when Hong Kong’s derivatives market is going from strength to strength and represents another significant development in continuing to build the breadth, depth and attractiveness of Hong Kong’s vibrant financial markets.”
Henry Fernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at MSCI, added: “MSCI’s mission as a provider of tools, services and insights for the global investment industry is to help investors around the world better understand and navigate investment opportunities and risks. As we continue to see increasing demand from global investors in enhancing their risk management capabilities, we are pleased to license HKEX to use our indexes for this expansive suite of new trading and risk management tools for global investors.”
Background
Expected list of initial contracts (subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions)
Futures Contracts:
- MSCI Australia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI China Free (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI China Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI Emerging Markets (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI EM ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI EM ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI EM Asia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI EM Asia ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI EM Asia ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI EM EMEA Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI EM LatAm Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI Hong Kong Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI India (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI India Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI Indonesia Index (USD) Futures
- MSCI Indonesia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI Japan (JPY) Index Futures
- MSCI Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI Japan Net Total Return (JPY) Index Futures
- MSCI Malaysia (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI Malaysia Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI New Zealand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI Pacific Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI Pacific ex Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI Philippines (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI Philippines Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI Singapore Free (SGD) Index Futures
- MSCI Singapore Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI Singapore Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI Taiwan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI Thailand (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI Thailand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI Vietnam (USD) Index Futures
- MSCI Vietnam Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures
Options Contract:
37. MSCI Taiwan (USD) Index Options