HKEX Releases 2024 Interim Results

Bonnie Y Chan, Chief Executive Officer said: HKEX had a robust first half of the year with the second quarter seeing an upswing in market momentum and trading activity, driving record second quarter revenue and other income and profit. The Group’s diversification strategy continued to deliver results, underpinned by record volumes in our Derivatives Market, and a 29 per cent year-on-year gain in LME chargeable average daily volumes in the first half. Fundraising activity remained resilient and has shown signs of warming, with the second quarter seeing a 50 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase in new listings and a 79 per cent increase in IPO funds raised.

HKEX made significant strategic progress during the period with measures to further elevate the competitiveness of our markets, including the release of a consultation paper to reduce minimum spreads in the securities market, new enhancements to Swap Connect, as well as plans to implement Severe Weather Trading from 23 September 2024. We also announced a major investment in our technology to develop the Orion Derivatives Platform, marking an important step to own our digital destiny and part of our commitment to ensure that Hong Kong’s markets are future ready.

Looking ahead, while macro-environment uncertainties persist, we remain cautiously optimistic about the outlook for the rest of the year. We are resolutely focused on driving the vibrancy, resilience and competitiveness of our markets, by continuously enhancing our market infrastructure, expanding our products and international partnerships and future-proofing our business. We look forward to continuing to work closely with our partners and other stakeholders to deliver on our strategy.

Click here for full details.