HKEX Re-appoints Members To International Advisory Council

- Mary Schapiro, Stuart Gulliver, and Joseph Tsai re-appointed to International Advisory Council
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is today (Monday) pleased to announce the re-appointment of Mary Schapiro, Vice Chair for Global Public Policy and Special Advisor to the Founder and Chairman of Bloomberg LP, and former Chair of the US Securities and Exchange Commission; Stuart Gulliver, director of Saudi Aramco, The Saudi British Bank, Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited and the Airport Authority Hong Kong, and former Group Chief Executive and Chairman of the Group Management Board of HSBC Holdings plc; and Joseph Tsai, Executive Vice Chairman of Alibaba Group, to the International Advisory Council effective 20 February 2022.
Established in 2019, the Council is chaired by HKEX Chairman, Laura M Cha and comprises experts in economics, business, technology and finance from around the world who act as advisors to the HKEX Board of Directors.
The other Council members are: Marcus Wallenberg, Chairman of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, Saab AB and FAM AB; Neil Shen, Steward of Sequoia Capital, Founding and Managing Partner of Sequoia Capital China; and Weijian Shan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PAG Group.
HKEX Chairman Laura M Cha said, “I am delighted Mary, Stuart, and Joe will continue to serve on the Council. Their knowledge, experience and insight spanning geographies, markets and sectors will provide invaluable support to the Board as we drive forward our vision to become the Marketplace of the Future.”