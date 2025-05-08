Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

HKEX: Re-Appointment Of Chairman Approved

Date 08/05/2025

Reference is made to the announcement of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (“HKEX”) dated 30 April 2025 in relation to the re-appointment of Mr Carlson Tong (“Mr Tong”) as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of HKEX (“Chairman”).

HKEX is pleased to announce that the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has, pursuant to Section 69 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, given his written approval of the re-appointment of Mr Tong as the Chairman with immediate effect until the conclusion of HKEX’s annual general meeting to be held in 2027.

Mr Tong’s biographical details are available under the About HKEX (Our Structure) section of the HKEX Group website (www.hkexgroup.com).

