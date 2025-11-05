HKEX Quarterly Results For The Nine Months Ended 30 September 2025

Bonnie Y Chan, Chief Executive Officer said:

“HKEX continued to capture the momentum of global diversification and attractiveness of Chinese assets in Q3 2025, resulting in record results for the quarter and for the first nine months of 2025. At the end of Q3, we maintained our position at the top of global IPO tables, with a solid pipeline spanning the technology and other exciting sectors, whilst average daily volumes across our Cash Market, Derivatives Market and Stock Connect remained very robust. Meanwhile, steps taken by the London Metal Exchange to enhance liquidity on its markets, coupled with the ongoing dynamic macro backdrop, led to continued strength in metals trading activity. At the same time, HKEX has continued to roll out strategic initiatives to further support diversification, deepen liquidity and strengthen global connectivity. As the world continues to find its new equilibrium, we will seize the opportunity of the moment to invest in building a multi-asset ecosystem that will position Hong Kong’s capital markets for the future.”

Click here for full details.