HKEX President And COO Calvin Tai To Retire

Calvin Tai to retire at the end of May after a long and distinguished career at HKEX Group

John Buckley, Wilfred Yiu to become Co- Chief Operating Officers with effect from 1 June 2022

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today (Friday) announced that Calvin Tai, President and Chief Operating Officer, will retire at the end of May after a long and distinguished career at HKEX Group.

Mr Tai will also retire as Chief Executive of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (SEHK) and Hong Kong Futures Exchange Limited (HKFE). His retirement takes effect on 31 May 2022.

HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Nicolas Aguzin, said: “Calvin has been a highly valued member of the HKEX leadership team over many years. He has played a key role throughout his tenure in leading a vast range of initiatives that support the continuous enhancement of our markets and infrastructure, ensuring our long-term sustainability and resiliency. We would like to extend our sincere and deep gratitude for his dedication and passion in the development of HKEX and Hong Kong’s markets over the last two and half decades. On behalf of all our colleagues, I would like to thank Calvin for his many contributions and wish him a very happy retirement.”

Mr Tai joined the HKFE in July 1998 and has held a number of senior roles within the HKEX Group, including Interim Chief Executive, Head of Clearing, Co-Head of Equities and FIC Business, and Head of Trading Division.

HKEX is pleased to name John Buckley, Head of Exchange Operations and Transformation, and Wilfred Yiu, Co-Head of Markets, as Co-Chief Operating Officers following Mr Tai’s retirement. Mr Yiu will also succeed Mr Tai as Chief Executive of SEHK and HKFE. The new appointments will take effect on 1 June 2022.

“I’m delighted to announce the appointments of Wilfred and John as Co-COOs of HKEX. They are both extremely capable and seasoned executives, with deep knowledge of our markets, our infrastructure and products. I look forward to working closely with them and the entire management team, as we drive forward with our vision to build the Marketplace of the Future,” said Mr Aguzin.

In their new roles, Mr Buckley will continue to have oversight of the HKEX exchange operations and transformation functions, whilst Mr Yiu will also continue in his role as Co-Head of Markets.

Mr Buckley joined HKEX in December 2021 from Citadel, where he was Chief Operating Officer, Asia, for three years. Previously, Mr Buckley held various senior roles at a number of international financial institutions.

Mr Yiu joined HKEX in April 2019 as Head of Markets, where he had responsibility for the Group’s equity and derivatives markets business and operations. Mr Yiu previously had a long career with Goldman Sachs, and was Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer at Beijing Gao Hua Securities.

Please refer to the following regulatory announcement for full biographies of Mr Buckley and Mr Yiu.